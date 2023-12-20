NBA - Morant leads Grizzlies to victory after 25-game suspension

NBA pro Ja Morant has bounced back from a 25-game suspension with 34 points and the decisive basket as the clock ran out. In the Memphis Grizzlies' 115:113 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Morant scored from close range to complete two comebacks.

His own and the team's after trailing by 24 points at one point. It was the Pelicans ' first defeat after four wins in a row, while the Grizzlies had previously lost 19 of 25 games without their best player. Morant had been suspended for waving a gun around in a live video on Instagram, among other things.

Bucks win against Spurs

"I've been working. I haven't played a game in eight months. I had a lot of time to learn about myself. A lot of tough days that I made it through. But basketball is my life, what I love, therapy for me. I'm just happy to be back," said Morant. After at least 25 games off, no player has ever scored more points than him on his comeback.

In the parallel game, Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 132-119 win over the San Antonio Spurs, breaking an NBA record. He is now only the 51st player in history to score more than 20,000 points in the world's best basketball league. "I don't want to act like this isn't a big deal," he said. "It's a great accomplishment and an area not many are in." The Spurs were without the ailing Victor Wembanyama. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with a triple double of 11 points, 14 rebounds and 16 assists for the Bucks.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de