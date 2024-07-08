Accident - Moped rider hit by car and seriously injured

A 17-year-old moped rider was hit by a car and seriously injured on Netzschkauer Straße in Kleingera.

The young man crossed the street with his moped disregarding traffic, according to the police. He was hit by a car driven by an 82-year-old.

The collision on Sunday caused serious injuries to the 17-year-old, who was then taken to a hospital.

In the same volatile traffic of Saxony, another accident occurred last week, involving a car and a pedestrian. The elderly driver failed to notice a pedestrian crossing the road carelessly, leading to yet another unfortunate incident. Police in the area are urging drivers to remain vigilant and cautious to prevent such accidents happening again.

