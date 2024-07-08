Accident - Moped collides with e-bike - two seriously injured

A 16-year-old moped rider and an 80-year-old e-bike rider were severely injured in an accident in the Landkreis Mecklenburgische Seenplatte. A group of moped riders had attempted to overtake the woman on a road near Rowa, a part of the Holldorf community, on Sunday evening, according to the police. The 16-year-old driver noticed the cyclist too late and collided with her e-bike. Both parties fell and were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. An investigation was launched against the moped rider for suspected reckless bodily harm, the police added.

In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the incident occurred in the Landkreis Mecklenburgische Seenplatte, known for its scenic Lake District. Despite the serene environment, traffic accidents, such as the one involving a woman on an e-bike, are unfortunate occurrences. Following the incident on Sunday evening, multiple moped riders tried to overtake the woman, leading to a collision and severe injuries for both parties.

