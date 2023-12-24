"Mission to Moonshine Gold" - Moonswatch special edition triggered hype: Now the last model comes onto the market

Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek knew immediately that it would be a hit. However, even he was surprised that the Moonswatch would become one of the playful brand's most successful products(find out more in our exclusive interview). Thousands of people gathered in front of the Swatch boutiques, where the watch is still only available locally today. And although the company made it clear from the outset that the watches were by no means limited, customers bought up everything that was delivered every day.

In the meantime, the situation has eased somewhat. Even the most popular models, such as the "Mission to the Moon" or the "Mission to Mercury", can be found in the stores from time to time. The gray market, which initially reached dizzying heights around the models, has long since cooled down again. At least almost.

Probably the last Moonswatch with a special hand

Because there are models of the Moonswatch that are actually limited. This is the "Mission to the Moon Moonshine Gold", which was launched in March 2023. These are actually conventional Moonswatch models that are equipped with a gold-plated hand. According to Swatch, the plating is made from "Omega Moonshine Gold", which is marketing-speak for a thin layer of recycled gold. As a little extra, but also to limit the availability of the watch, Swatch says it only makes this hand when the moon is full.

Recently, Swatch showed a case on the company's Instagram profile showing the ten watches to date. A single space, number eleven, is still free - and is now occupied by what appears to be the last model in the Gold series.

As always, the "Mission to the Moon Moonshine Gold" is only available for one day and only in selected boutiques. The hand of the watch is decorated with ice crystals and is intended to symbolize the "Cold Moon", the last full moon of the year. Swatch writes that there will also be a "secret detail" that can only be seen in the dark when the hands of the watch light up.

The last "Mission to the Moon Moonshine Gold" will go on sale on December 27 and will be available in just four of the company's German stores on that day. These are:

Hanover, Georgstraße

Hamburg, Jungfernstieg

Cologne, Schildergasse

Munich, Sendlinger Straße

The specialist watch magazine"Hodinkee" writes that it is not known what the full case means for the model series and whether Swatch will now discontinue production of the gold hands. It is at least quite likely that Swatch will continue to fuel the success of the Moonswatch (or the Scuba Fifty diving watch) with a new idea in the new year. In October, CEO Nick Hayek did not want to tell stern how.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de