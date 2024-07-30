Months of dispute: Taiwan reaches agreement with China over boat accident in chase

Taiwan has reached an agreement with China over the death of two Chinese nationals in a boat accident during a pursuit by Taiwan's coast guard, according to its own statements. Both sides reached a consensus and successfully concluded negotiations on Tuesday, the Mainland Affairs Council, which handles relations with China, announced.

The families have made "no further comments" regarding the victims and agreed that the cause of death was drowning, the statement from Taipei added. The bodies have already been returned to the families.

The Chinese fishing boat with four people on board had allegedly intruded into Taiwanese waters in February. During a subsequent pursuit by Taiwan's coast guard, the boat capsized near the Kinmen Islands, which are administered by Taiwan, and all four occupants fell into the water. They were rescued and taken to a hospital, where two were pronounced dead after failed resuscitation efforts. The Kinmen Islands are controlled by Taiwan but are within sight of the Chinese coast.

While Taiwan maintained that its coast guard had acted lawfully during the pursuit, Beijing accused Taipei of "hiding the truth." A survivor reportedly claimed that the boat had been "rammed." The government in Beijing described the incident as a "malicious act" and announced increased patrols in the waters around Taiwan.

The incident occurred during a period of heightened tensions between Beijing and Taipei. China views Taiwan as a breakaway province that should be reunited with the mainland, by force if necessary. Beijing regards the winner of this year's Taiwanese presidential election, Tsai Ing-wen, as a "separatist."

For months, the tense situation between China and Taiwan over the boat accident remained a topic of concern. Following the agreement, both sides have agreed to avoid similar incidents in the future for months to come.

Read also: