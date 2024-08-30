- Monthly Labor Market Data Overclosure in the Region

The Southwest branch of the National Job Bureau's Employment Agency is set to unveil the job market stats for August this Friday (9:55 AM). Analysts forecast a rise in the jobless count compared to July. Last month, a staggering 269,193 individuals in the state were jobless, equating to an unemployment rate of 4.2%.

It's predicted that the unemployment rate in August will surpass the figures from last year. In August 2022, the unemployment rate was pegged at 4.1%, with 258,895 individuals in the Southwest region lacking employment. The most recent data relates to August 14th.

The Southwest branch's presentation on job market stats this Friday will likely discuss increases in unemployment related to ['Employment and social security'] issues. Consequentially, this could lead to concerns about potential adjustments in social security benefits due to higher unemployment rates.

