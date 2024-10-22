Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsasiaworld

Monkeys succumbed to soil-related illness at Hong Kong's zoo, authorities report.

Bacterial ailment melioidosis claimed the lives of at least nine primates at a Hong Kong zoo, as reported by authorities, with an additional two deaths over the weekend, pushing the total to eleven fatalities within a week.

 and  Max Becker
2 min read
hier befindet sich Teil des Zoos geschlossen, nachdem elf Affen an Sepsis gestorben sind, nachdem...
hier befindet sich Teil des Zoos geschlossen, nachdem elf Affen an Sepsis gestorben sind, nachdem sie an Melioidosis infiziert waren, in der Vergangenheitswoche in Hongkong am 21. Oktober 2024.

A section of the zoo, established in 1860 and the oldest park in Hong Kong, has been closed since October 14 following reports of monkey fatalities by authorities.

Situated in five separate enclosures, the deceased primates included the De Brazza species, as well as a common squirrel monkey, cotton-top tamarins, and white-faced sakis.

Authorities declared that nine monkeys succumbed to sepsis after contracting melioidosis. Postmortem examinations revealed a substantial amount of bacteria that triggers melioidosis in the monkeys' organs, which was likely sourced from the soil surrounding their habitat, they stated.

Additional investigations are required to pinpoint the cause of death of the most recent two monkeys.

Kevin Yeung, the city's culture and tourism minister, disclosed to local public broadcaster RTHK that the zoo workers needed to excavate the soil close to the monkeys' living space.

The employees were suspected of carrying contaminated soil into the cage via their shoes, according to him.

“We have isolated the entire mammal segment temporarily, so there will be no interaction among normal people and the animals,” he mentioned.

The bacteria is typically prevalent in moist clay soil. Although it can influence both humans and animals, it is unlikely to transfer from animals to humans, authorities explained.

The zoo, situated above the city's financial centre and near government house, includes roughly 158 birds, 70 mammals, and 21 reptiles in about 40 displays.

The zoo, located in Asia, is a significant attraction in Hong Kong, known for being the oldest park in the city. Due to the global spread of zoos, this particular case of monkey fatalities has raised concerns in the world community.

Individuals examine a muscular-faced gibbon at the Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens, after 11 monkeys succumbed to sepsis resulting from melioidosis contamination within the preceding week, in Hong Kong on October 21, 2024.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

Prolonged duration of not dispensing dividend payouts is our anticipated scenario.
Politics

Germany seems to be undergoing a 'fundamental disintegration' in terms of direct financial commitments.

Germany seems to be undergoing a 'fundamental disintegration' in terms of direct financial commitments. Investments directly into Germany have took a nosedive as of late, as suggested by information from the Bundesbank. A specialist article published ahead of their monthly report claims, "Additional funding from other eurozone

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public