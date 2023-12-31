Skip to content
Monkey escape, dolphin in Lübeck and false lion alarm: the wildest animal stories of the year

The year 2023 also had a lot to offer in the animal world. stern takes a look at the special events.

 and  Katherine Bradley
2 min read
Little escapees: nine crested monkeys have escaped from Děčín Zoo (Czech Republic). However, the animals were eventually recaptured.aussiedlerbote.de

Review of the year - Monkey escape, dolphin in Lübeck and false lion alarm: the wildest animal stories of the year

Giant toadToadzilla, discovered in Australia, with a presumed world record weight of 2.7 kilos.

Lagerfeld's catChoupette, invited to the Met Gala in New York.

Jared Leto as Choupette the cat on his arrival at the Met Gala

Kangaroo escapesHorst, escaped from a private enclosure in Erfurt. Later found dead.

Dolphin on a journeyDelle, out and about in the Bay of Lübeck.

Monkeys escapeNinecrested monkeys escaped from the zoo in Děčín (Czech Republic) - and were recaptured.

Dragon backEarlessgrassland dragon, thought to be extinct in the wild for over 50 years, now spotted again in Australia.

A lion keeps people on the outskirts of Berlin in suspense. But turns out to be a wild boar.

Dog goes on an excursionLuckyescapes from a kennel and travels 160 kilometers to Lake Geneva in one night.

Special giraffeLittlegiraffe without spots born at Brights Zoo, Limestone/Tennessee.

Worm in the headOphidascarisrobertsi, roundworm, operated on from the brain of a 64-year-old Australian woman.

Boss's dogCommander, US President Joe Biden's German shepherd, has to leave the White House because he has bitten staff members several times.

Turtle becomes a fatherMr.Pickles, 90-year-old turtle at the Houston Zoo, becomes a father for the first time.

Source: www.stern.de

