Review of the year - Monkey escape, dolphin in Lübeck and false lion alarm: the wildest animal stories of the year

Giant toadToadzilla, discovered in Australia, with a presumed world record weight of 2.7 kilos.

Lagerfeld's catChoupette, invited to the Met Gala in New York.

Kangaroo escapesHorst, escaped from a private enclosure in Erfurt. Later found dead.

Dolphin on a journeyDelle, out and about in the Bay of Lübeck.

Monkeys escapeNinecrested monkeys escaped from the zoo in Děčín (Czech Republic) - and were recaptured.

Dragon backEarlessgrassland dragon, thought to be extinct in the wild for over 50 years, now spotted again in Australia.

A lion keeps people on the outskirts of Berlin in suspense. But turns out to be a wild boar.

Dog goes on an excursionLuckyescapes from a kennel and travels 160 kilometers to Lake Geneva in one night.

Special giraffeLittlegiraffe without spots born at Brights Zoo, Limestone/Tennessee.

Worm in the headOphidascarisrobertsi, roundworm, operated on from the brain of a 64-year-old Australian woman.

Boss's dogCommander, US President Joe Biden's German shepherd, has to leave the White House because he has bitten staff members several times.

Turtle becomes a fatherMr.Pickles, 90-year-old turtle at the Houston Zoo, becomes a father for the first time.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de