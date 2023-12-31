Review of the year - Monkey escape, dolphin in Lübeck and false lion alarm: the wildest animal stories of the year
Giant toadToadzilla, discovered in Australia, with a presumed world record weight of 2.7 kilos.
Lagerfeld's catChoupette, invited to the Met Gala in New York.
Kangaroo escapesHorst, escaped from a private enclosure in Erfurt. Later found dead.
Dolphin on a journeyDelle, out and about in the Bay of Lübeck.
Monkeys escapeNinecrested monkeys escaped from the zoo in Děčín (Czech Republic) - and were recaptured.
Dragon backEarlessgrassland dragon, thought to be extinct in the wild for over 50 years, now spotted again in Australia.
A lion keeps people on the outskirts of Berlin in suspense. But turns out to be a wild boar.
Dog goes on an excursionLuckyescapes from a kennel and travels 160 kilometers to Lake Geneva in one night.
Special giraffeLittlegiraffe without spots born at Brights Zoo, Limestone/Tennessee.
Worm in the headOphidascarisrobertsi, roundworm, operated on from the brain of a 64-year-old Australian woman.
Boss's dogCommander, US President Joe Biden's German shepherd, has to leave the White House because he has bitten staff members several times.
Turtle becomes a fatherMr.Pickles, 90-year-old turtle at the Houston Zoo, becomes a father for the first time.
