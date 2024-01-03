Justice - Money embezzled from garden club? Treasurer indicted

The treasurer of a Berlin gardening association is alleged to have embezzled money for years and diverted a total of 295,220 euros. The public prosecutor's office has now brought charges against the 48-year-old for embezzlement in 230 cases from March 2017 to December 2021, according to a spokesperson for the authorities on Wednesday. According to the public prosecutor's office, it is still unclear where the money has gone. It is also unclear why the association in Pankow only discovered irregularities in October 2021.

According to the indictment, the woman is said to have arranged withdrawals and cash payments for herself. These are said to have involved sums of between 200 and 5,000 euros. She is said to have neglected the four-eye principle prescribed by the association in the Blankenburg district, according to which another board member should have countersigned.

Statement from the public prosecutor's office

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de