Moldova's pro-European Union faction continues to maintain a dominant stance.

In Moldova, the people are deciding if EU membership should be incorporated into their constitution. Observers have noticed substantial Russian meddling in the process. At the moment, it seems like the EU supporters might have the upper hand.

The voting on Moldova's potential EU admission is proving to be a tight race. As of now, 98.3% of the votes have been counted, with 50.08% backing the amendment that would make a pro-European path an unalterable strategic objective, while 49.92% are opposed. It had appeared initially that the 'no' votes were leading.

Pro-European President Maia Sandu attributed the close result to an "unprecedented assault on freedom and democracy in our nation." She has yet to express her stance on acknowledging the final tally.

Simultaneously, Sandu is leading the presidential election with 38% of the votes, based on preliminary figures. However, the pro-Russian socialist contender, Alexandr Stoianoglo, surpassed expectations with approximately 29% of the votes. Sandu will square off against Stoianoglo in a rematch on November 3.

According to WatchDog, a Moldovan policy institute, Moscow has invested more than $100 million (€92 million) this year alone to influence Moldovan political affairs. The Kremlin has vehemently denied all accusations.

Moldova shares borders with Ukraine and Romania. Ever since Russia initiated its conflict with Ukraine in February 2022, many Moldovans have grown concerned that Russia might invade their country next.

