Moldova endorses EU route by a slim margin in its constitutional vote.

In the voting on Moldova's aim to embed EU membership in its constitution, the advocates edged out their opponents by a slim margin. With 99.4% of votes tallied, 50.39% of the electorate endorsed the constitutional alteration that cements a pro-European direction as an unalterable strategic move, while 49.61% voted against it. The victory margin amounted to 11,461 votes, representing nearly 1.48 million cast ballots. Some overseas Moldovan votes remain unaccounted for, but the pro-EU camp holds a lead of over 77%.

At first, the "no" votes were in the lead during the tallying process. Pro-European President Maia Sandu attributed this to an "unmatched assault on freedom and democracy in our country." She has yet to announce her stance on acknowledging the outcome.

Simultaneously, the presidential election was underway. Sandu garnered 42.3% of the votes, while the pro-Russian socialist candidate, Alexandr Stoianoglo, performed better than anticipated with 26.1%. Sandu is predicted to face Stoianoglo in a runoff on November 3.

The Moldovan monitoring group WatchDog asserts that Russia has invested over $100 million (€92 million) this year to influence Moldovan politics. The Kremlin vehemently denies all these allegations.

Moldova borders Ukraine and Romania. Since Russia's conflict against Ukraine began in February 2022, many Moldovans harbor concerns that Russia might target their country next.

