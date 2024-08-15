- "Mocro-Mafia": Prosecutors investigate police officers

In a conflict involving suspected drug dealers with ties to the Netherlands, a Bonn police officer has come under investigation. The Cologne Public Prosecutor's Office is investigating the man on suspicion of obstruction of justice, breach of official secrets, and bribery in connection with what is commonly referred to as the "Mocro-Mafia," said prosecutor Ulrich Bremer. The "Cologne City-Anzeiger" had reported on this.

At its core, the case involves two allegations, said Bremer. On one hand, the officer is suspected of receiving information about the criminal case from the circle of suspects but not passing it on to colleagues. Furthermore, it is suspected that the man made inquiries in the police's person database and passed them on - for money.

The Bonn police confirmed that a 25-year-old police commissioner had been relieved of his duties after "careful examination of the suspicion and consideration of the severity of the allegations." His weapon had been secured. "The allegations are extremely serious," a spokesperson said.

Intercepted Phone Calls

According to the research of the "Cologne City-Anzeiger," the law enforcement authorities became aware of the police officer through intercepted phone calls. A suspected drug logistics manager boasted that he had recorded a video with a friendly police officer that was supposedly related to the drug conflict. The phone calls also suggested a "friendly relationship" between both sides.

In recent weeks, there have been several explosions in Cologne, as well as in Engelskirchen and Duisburg, which have caused a stir. According to preliminary findings by the police, these, as well as a brutal hostage-taking in Cologne, are suspected to be connected to disputes between drug gangs, including those from the Netherlands. The investigators believe that the theft of a large quantity of cannabis from a warehouse in Hürth could have triggered the escalation.

Explosions as a Threat

Explosions in front of doorways are a common threat used by the so-called Dutch Mocro-Mafia. This term encompasses drug dealers from the neighboring country who often have a Moroccan background.

The police officer under investigation in Bonn has connections to suspected drug dealers from The Netherlands, as suggested by the intercepted phone calls. The drug-related conflicts in Cologne, Engelskirchen, and Duisburg involve gangs with ties to Dutch dealers, known as the "Dutch Mocro-Mafia."

