Mobile water barriers damaged: by parents and children?

Several mobile water barriers for flood protection were damaged in Hildesheim on New Year's Day. Six of the so-called floodtubes fell into the Innerste in the Große Venedig area and were partially rendered unusable due to leaks, the police announced in the evening. The fire department, on the other hand, spoke of seven water barriers. Passers-by had reported to the police that parents and their children had been responsible for the barriers slipping. In some cases, children had also been playing on the water barriers, they added.

According to the police, Floodtubes are large hose containers several meters long, filled with water and weighing several tons. They are used on riverbanks.

The fire department returned the water barriers to their original location and put them back into operation. However, two of the flood tubes were reportedly so badly damaged that they can no longer be used. The extent of the damage was not initially known.

The police pointed out that there was a risk to life when entering water barriers and a possible fall into the Innerste. Witnesses were asked for information. An investigation has been opened into the destruction of important equipment.

