Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscigarettecigarette machinepyrotechnicsdeterminationcriminalitypolicesaxonyfree mountain

Mobile toilet and two cigarette vending machines blown up

Shortly before New Year's Eve, unknown perpetrators blew up a portable toilet and two cigarette vending machines in Saxony. The police assume that pyrotechnics were used in all cases.

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Investigations - Mobile toilet and two cigarette vending machines blown up

Shortly before New Year's Eve, unknown perpetrators blew up a portable toilet and two cigarette vending machines in Saxony. The police assume that pyrotechnics were used in all cases.

The mobile toilet was completely destroyed on Saturday afternoon in Oberwiesenthal. Parts of it flew 20 meters through the air, the police announced on Sunday.

Also on Saturday, a cigarette vending machine was destroyed by an explosion in Freiberg. Two perpetrators got hold of an undetermined amount of cigarettes. According to the police, property damage of around 5000 euros was also caused.

At the end of the week, another cigarette vending machine was blown up with firecrackers in the Großzschocher district of Leipzig. The unknown perpetrators stole tobacco products and money, according to the police.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A fire engine with flashing blue lights on the road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Bank building burns after ATMs are blown up

After an ATM was blown up in Bundenthal (Südwestpfalz district), the branch of a savings bank is in flames on Sunday. Criminals had blown up the machine in the morning and then fled in a car, presumably towards France, the police said. After the detonation, the detached house caught fire. The...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public
A walker goes for a stroll with an umbrella in the sunshine. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

More rain in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland

People in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland can expect a lot of clouds and heavy rain at times at the start of the new year. According to the German Weather Service in Offenbach on Sunday, it will be cloudy to very cloudy on New Year's Day with isolated showers and temperatures of up to ten...

 and  Christian Meier
Members Public

Latest