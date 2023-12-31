Investigations - Mobile toilet and two cigarette vending machines blown up

Shortly before New Year's Eve, unknown perpetrators blew up a portable toilet and two cigarette vending machines in Saxony. The police assume that pyrotechnics were used in all cases.

The mobile toilet was completely destroyed on Saturday afternoon in Oberwiesenthal. Parts of it flew 20 meters through the air, the police announced on Sunday.

Also on Saturday, a cigarette vending machine was destroyed by an explosion in Freiberg. Two perpetrators got hold of an undetermined amount of cigarettes. According to the police, property damage of around 5000 euros was also caused.

At the end of the week, another cigarette vending machine was blown up with firecrackers in the Großzschocher district of Leipzig. The unknown perpetrators stole tobacco products and money, according to the police.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de