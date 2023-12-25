Continuous rain - Mobile dyke to protect against flooding in Braunschweig

To protect the city center from flooding, a so-called mobile dyke is being set up in Braunschweig as a precautionary measure. It consists of rolled-out hoses that form a barrier when filled with water, the administration announced on Monday. The system is being used for the first time and replaces the method of stacking sandbags on top of each other. According to the city, the flood crisis team decided on the precautionary measure. It would lead to road closures. Some streetcar lines will also not be able to run and rail replacement services will be provided.

There is currently no danger of flooding at Kalenwall, the administration emphasized. The flooding caused by the Oker and its tributaries is still limited to the designated flooding areas. However, water levels are expected to rise over the next few days. Heavy rainfall is forecast in some areas. It may also be necessary to increase the water discharge from the almost completely full Okertal dam in the Harz Mountains, the report continued.

