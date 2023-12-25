Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsbraunschweigweathercontinuous rainlower saxonyfloodcity centerbremenbad weatherflooding

Mobile dyke to protect against flooding in Braunschweig

To protect the city center from flooding, a so-called mobile dyke is being set up in Braunschweig as a precautionary measure. It consists of rolled-out hoses that form a barrier when filled with water, the administration announced on Monday. The system is being used for the first time and...

 and  Wendy Allen
1 min read
Walkers out for a stroll in the wind and rain. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Walkers out for a stroll in the wind and rain. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Continuous rain - Mobile dyke to protect against flooding in Braunschweig

To protect the city center from flooding, a so-called mobile dyke is being set up in Braunschweig as a precautionary measure. It consists of rolled-out hoses that form a barrier when filled with water, the administration announced on Monday. The system is being used for the first time and replaces the method of stacking sandbags on top of each other. According to the city, the flood crisis team decided on the precautionary measure. It would lead to road closures. Some streetcar lines will also not be able to run and rail replacement services will be provided.

There is currently no danger of flooding at Kalenwall, the administration emphasized. The flooding caused by the Oker and its tributaries is still limited to the designated flooding areas. However, water levels are expected to rise over the next few days. Heavy rainfall is forecast in some areas. It may also be necessary to increase the water discharge from the almost completely full Okertal dam in the Harz Mountains, the report continued.

BSH water level forecast

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light can be seen on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Two injured and five vehicles damaged in accident

Two people have been injured and five vehicles damaged in an accident on the Autobahn 6 near Sinsheim (Rhine-Neckar district). According to police reports on Monday, a 24-year-old woman lost control of her car, presumably due to an object on the road. The vehicle skidded, hit a truck and then...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public

Latest