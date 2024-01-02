Flood - Mobile dike in Oldenburg over a length of two kilometers

Oldenburg is protecting itself against flooding with a mobile dyke. The city announced on Tuesday that around two kilometers of the dyke on Sandkruger Straße are ready. Any remaining gaps are to be closed with sandbags, among other things, in the event of an emergency. This is a precautionary measure in case the Huntedeich can no longer withstand the masses of water.

Fire departments from Duisburg, Rostock, Hanau and Augsburg provided the mobile safety equipment and water barriers, among others. According to the city, the emergency dyke will offer the same level of protection at all points despite the different heights. A mobile dyke of this kind was also erected in Oldenburg during the last major flood in 1998, but was not used at that time.

A so-called exceptional event still applies to Oldenburg. This means that districts or cities can, for example, access emergency services more easily.

