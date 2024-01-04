Winsen - Mobile dike from France set up for flood protection

French relief workers set up a mobile dyke in the Lower Saxony municipality of Winsen an der Aller on Thursday to protect against flooding. France had offered Lower Saxony the team of 39 experts and 16 vehicles via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, as announced by the Ministry of the Interior in Hanover. The deployment in the district of Celle, where 600 meters of the 1.2-kilometre-long dyke system will initially be built, is the first time that Lower Saxony has taken advantage of the EU procedure.

The flood situation is still very critical, said Interior Minister Daniela Behrens (SPD). "This is a great sign of international solidarity, especially as France is also currently dealing with flooding," said Behrens. In addition to France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria, Sweden, Slovakia and Hungary, among others, had offered support if further assistance was needed.

Several mobile dykes have already been deployed in Lower Saxony since the floods began. These usually consist of several parts that are connected. Some of these mobile dykes look like large water hoses.

