Mob Attack Ensues Another Challenge for Bayern's Goalkeeper

After Sven Ulreich's outburst during Bayern Munich's Bundesliga top game against Bayer Leverkusen (1:1), the German Football Association (DFB) is examining the situation. A DFB representative confirmed this upon being asked about it. Ulreich has been requested to give an explanation immediately. Once that's done, a decision will be made on whether charges will be pressed against the 36-year-old or if the incident will be considered closed.

A clip of Ulreich caused a commotion on the internet, prompting the DFB's intervention. In the footage, recorded during Munich's top game on Saturday, the agitated Bayern backup goalkeeper can be seen on the bench. Initially, his audible complaint of "time-wasting" can be heard, followed by the order: "Cut that out over there, you fool." Later, Ulreich is heard saying "Hey, hey, take a seat Rolfes, you jerk." There's applause, and a "come on, Ulle" can be heard.

Ulreich issues an apology through Bayern Munich

Bayer's sporting director, Simon Rolfes, responded to "Bild" by stating, "I didn't catch it or notice it. Each individual is responsible for their own language." According to "tz", Bayern Munich claimed that Ulreich's remarks were made in the heat of the sporting contest. Ulreich acknowledged that his language was uncalled for and issued an apology.

During the league's top match, the Leverkusen team frequently delayed their throw-ins, even in the second half. "At 32, you have enough experience to realize that Bayern was aiming for the 2:1 goal in the final minutes. We had to slow down the pace of the game a bit," said midfielder Granit Xhaka to "Bild". "I informed Robert Andrich that one of us had to go down. He said he was already on a yellow card, so I took care of it."

The incident involving FC Bayern Munich's goalkeeper, Sven Ulreich, has garnered attention not just within the German Football Association (DFB), but also on the internet. Ulreich, in a heated moment during the game against Bayer Leverkusen, was recorded making derogatory remarks from the bench. Subsequently, Bayern Munich acknowledged Ulreich's behavior and released a statement where he apologized for his uncalled-for language.

Read also: