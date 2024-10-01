Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SportNewsFC Bayern Munich

Mob Attack Ensues Another Challenge for Bayern's Goalkeeper

 and  Wendy Allen
2 min read

Mob Attack Ensues Another Challenge for Bayern's Goalkeeper

After Sven Ulreich's outburst during Bayern Munich's Bundesliga top game against Bayer Leverkusen (1:1), the German Football Association (DFB) is examining the situation. A DFB representative confirmed this upon being asked about it. Ulreich has been requested to give an explanation immediately. Once that's done, a decision will be made on whether charges will be pressed against the 36-year-old or if the incident will be considered closed.

A clip of Ulreich caused a commotion on the internet, prompting the DFB's intervention. In the footage, recorded during Munich's top game on Saturday, the agitated Bayern backup goalkeeper can be seen on the bench. Initially, his audible complaint of "time-wasting" can be heard, followed by the order: "Cut that out over there, you fool." Later, Ulreich is heard saying "Hey, hey, take a seat Rolfes, you jerk." There's applause, and a "come on, Ulle" can be heard.

Ulreich issues an apology through Bayern Munich

Bayer's sporting director, Simon Rolfes, responded to "Bild" by stating, "I didn't catch it or notice it. Each individual is responsible for their own language." According to "tz", Bayern Munich claimed that Ulreich's remarks were made in the heat of the sporting contest. Ulreich acknowledged that his language was uncalled for and issued an apology.

During the league's top match, the Leverkusen team frequently delayed their throw-ins, even in the second half. "At 32, you have enough experience to realize that Bayern was aiming for the 2:1 goal in the final minutes. We had to slow down the pace of the game a bit," said midfielder Granit Xhaka to "Bild". "I informed Robert Andrich that one of us had to go down. He said he was already on a yellow card, so I took care of it."

The incident involving FC Bayern Munich's goalkeeper, Sven Ulreich, has garnered attention not just within the German Football Association (DFB), but also on the internet. Ulreich, in a heated moment during the game against Bayer Leverkusen, was recorded making derogatory remarks from the bench. Subsequently, Bayern Munich acknowledged Ulreich's behavior and released a statement where he apologized for his uncalled-for language.

Read also:

Comments

Related

First triumph in the Carrera Cup for Dutch newcomer Flynt Schuring
Sport

First triumph in the Carrera Cup for Dutch newcomer Flynt Schuring

First triumph in the Carrera Cup for Dutch newcomer Flynt Schuring The epic showdown between novice Flynt Schuring and title contender Harry King took center stage in the Sunday race of the Porsche Sixt Carrera Cup Germany at the Red Bull Ring. Starting in pole position, Schuring effectively fended off

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

At the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival, situated in Las Vegas, Nevada, Coldplay's frontman, Chris...
Hot-Topics

Outrage in India over Coldplay Tickets Selling for Exorbitant $11,000 after Rapid Sellout and Subsequent Resale at Ludicrous Prices

Enthusiastic Coldplay followers in India were dismayed to discover that concert tickets were being marketed at exorbitant prices of around 850,000 INR on the internet, leading authorities to request an explanation from the head honcho of the event's ticket vendor regarding fraud accusations.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public