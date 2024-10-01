Mme. Le Pen urges for a tranquil approach during this procedure

In Paris, Marine Le Pen, a notable figure from France's far-right political scene, is facing trial alongside her party associates, accused of mismanaging EU funds. Prosecutors allege embezzlement as the main charge. At the trial's commencement, Le Pen, head of the Rassemblement National, maintains an amicable demeanor.

Facing potential imprisonment for up to ten years and a ban from political office, the 56-year-old Le Pen remains resolute, declaring her innocence and expressing a calm approach towards the proceedings. She pledges to defend parliamentary liberties.

Schulz Sparks Inquiry

The trial centers around suspicions of unauthorized employment of aides in the European Parliament. Conviction could result in Le Pen's disqualification from future elections and potentially hinder her 2027 presidential bid. In addition to Le Pen, her party and 24 other named party members face trial.

Prepared to represent herself, Le Pen has been declared unfit for trial due to her father's, Jeand-Marie Le Pen's, attendance at a neo-Nazi music gathering. A video published by French investigative magazine "Mediapart" shows Jeand-Marie Le Pen, now 96, at the event.

The European Parliament, serving as a co-plaintiff in the case, now tallies the losses at approximately 3 million euros. Previously estimated at 6.8 million euros, the party has already repaid one million euros, asserting that the remittance does not imply admission of wrongdoing.

The German ex-President of the European Parliament, Martin Schulz, instigated the inquiry in 2015. Triggered by the publication of an organizational chart of the predecessor party Front National, the chart showed numerous incompatible roles of party members as parliamentary aides.

Less than a Day's Work in EU Parliament - Annual Basis

Following years of investigation, nine former MEPs, twelve of their past assistants, and other party personnel now find themselves on trial. The allegation is that these ex-EU employees neglected their assigned duties, favoring the party or even Marine Le Pen herself.

This involves Thierry Lè́gier, a former bodyguard to Jean-Marie Le Pen who served for nearly two decades, subsequently becoming Marine Le Pen's bodyguard. He penned a book filled with anecdotes chronicling their time together, with no mention of EU Parliament work.

Among the many accused, Catherine Griset, Marine Le Pen's secretary and former niece, registered as an aid in the EU Parliament, only making her presence for about one and a half workdays in an entire year. An examination of her access card revealed this information.

Investigators uncovered proof suggesting a widespread and systematic pattern of alleged EU fund mismanagement. In 2014, the party's treasurer, Wallerand de Saint-Just, stated that the FN had managed to overcome its financial struggles "thanks to significant savings made through the EU Parliament." Members of the Modem party, part of the presidential coalition, had previously faced fines for similar offenses in February.

