MMA might experience a brief moment of regal glory - yet what follows?

In Germany, Kung Fu of Football usually rules supreme, but for a single day, Mixed Martial Arts seized control. A remarkable attendance record was broken at Frankfurt's stadium during Oktagon 62, with an astonishing 59,000 spectators in attendance. Christian Eckerlin celebrated a significant sports victory, but the subsequent morning brought a familiar sensation – the hangover.

Germany's MMA enthusiasts and spectators will recall the Oktagon 62 event at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt am Main for a long time. This fusion of entertainment and high-level sports left crowds cheering, chuckling, whispering, and holding their breaths. Moments of intense emotion and perhaps a few tears streamed among the audience, as MMA reached unprecedented heights. However, not everything lasts forever, and the question remains – what is left behind after this historic event?

The masterminds behind Oktagon, a Czech organization, have a keen understanding of German combat sports and have even tapped into the mainstream audience's psyche. They've perfected the art of storytelling, with heroic tales drawn from their own country, and their newest chapter was played out to perfection in Frankfurt.

The charismatic Max Holzer, just 22, rode to the stadium on an e-scooter, rocking a Gucci hat and blasting "Verknallt in einen Talahon." His arrival brought raucous laughter and singing from the crowd. Holzer, well-known for his sharp wit, had struck a cultural chord with the entire 59,000-strong audience, not just because of his formidable skills in the featherweight class. Trabelsi, an experienced fighter, had no chance against Holzer. Holzer's ability to blend entertainment and sports excellence makes for a premium streaming service.

Just when the audience needed a boost, the Frankfurt native Katharina Dalisda lost her title to the American Mallory Martin. Despite the roaring cheers, Martin's firm grip on the fight kept Dalisda off her rhythm.

A more promising turn of events came for Coga and Eckerlin. Frankfurt's 35-year-old Max Coga displays an exceptional MMA skillset. As the catchy M83 tune "Outro" played, accompanied by children blowing bubbles, Coga entered the ring with his powerful message – unity and equality. The crowd danced to the tune of "Freed from Desire," while Coga overwhelmingly dominated his opponent Antun Racic with a devastating knee attack. A display of mutual respect followed the fight, and Coga shared a heartfelt thank-you message to the thousands of strangers filling the stadium.

Emotions ran high for Kerim Engizek, who captured the middleweight title against Patrik Kincl. Despite his undefeated record stretching back over a decade and notching his 15th consecutive victory in Frankfurt, the Turkish fighter from Düsseldorf showed just how much the title meant to him. Engizek silenced his critics and dedicated his victory to a young cancer patient friend, revealing himself to be a true fighter in every sense of the word.

The main event between Christian Eckerlin and Christian Jungwirth brought the evening to its emotional peak. The "King of Cologne," Lukas Podolski, presented the championship belt. A back-and-forth chant of "Jungwirth" and "Eckerlin" echoed throughout the stadium until the final bell sounded, signaling a decisive victory for Eckerlin. Eckerlin did not hesitate to express his respect for Jungwirth, calling him a "warrior."

A Round of Applause

Oktagon 62 wrapped up with an emotional, but not overly sentimental, finish. The event featured performances by rapper Gzuz during Eckerlin's grand entrance and John Newman during the intermission. The camera panned the audience during breaks, encouraging viewers to show off their muscles, in the spirit of American-style spectacles. While there were moments of excess, MMA fans appreciated the interaction and camaraderie the event provided.

The sport stole the spotlight to emphasize its core values and send positive messages. However, a repeat of this magnificent event may not happen for some time, despite the organizers' consideration of the Allianz Arena in Munich. Munich is not Frankfurt or Stuttgart, the hometowns of Eckerlin and Jungwirth, where guaranteed ticket sales would be a certainty.

Two prominent figures in the German MMA scene, both 37 years old, claim they're not yet finished, but the physical constraints of MMA suggest they might not be active for another decade. However, Frankfurt has shown that emerging fighters such as Nico Holzer, Niko Samsonidse, and Deniz Ilbay are ready to take the stage, express themselves, and connect with the audience. During the final press conference, Ilbay even proposed a commemorative tattoo for those who participated in the largest pure MMA event ever. For a day, MMA reigned supreme in German sports. Newspapers, social media, and news outlets were flooded with articles about this historical event. Although Eintracht Frankfurt will return to play at the Deutsche Bank Park in two weeks, Oktagon 62 will live on in the annals of history.

With RTL's involvement, broadcasting the event on its streaming platform, Oktagon has made strides in reaching a larger audience. For future events, it seems they're moving away from the stadium and back into larger halls. When asked about potential cage retirement, Eckerlin replied with optimism., "We're really just getting started," he said. This shared optimism among the organizer and supporters of the sport bodes well for its future. Whether this grand spectacle will lead to long-term success remains to be seen.

You can view the entire Oktagon 62 event and individual fights on RTL+.

The outstanding success of Oktagon 62 in drawing a record crowd of 59,000 spectators to Frankfurt's stadium solidified Mixed martial arts' growing popularity in Germany. The electrifying performances and emotional victories, such as Max Coga's dominant display in the featherweight class, continue to captivate MMA enthusiasts across the country.

Read also: