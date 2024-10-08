MMA Fighters' Strategies for Shedding Pounds

Just like many other combat sports, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) operates within various weight classes. Many competitors choose to compete significantly below their natural weight, employing extreme measures to achieve this goal. These techniques often involve severe dieting and unconventional methods. While some people successfully lose substantial weight in a short period, these methods can be potentially hazardous, according to Dr. Panagiotis Karachalios, a ringside doctor and orthopedist.

Strict Diet and Calorie Tracking

For many athletes, this process begins with a strict diet, typically initiated two months before the competition. Caloric intake is limited to precisely what the body requires for training, adhering to a nutrition plan devised by a specialist. "It's safer and not harmful," remarks Karachalios, who conducts medical examinations at Oktagon events. "It primarily adds a psychological burden to anyone on a diet." The doctor explains that this diet primarily serves to prepare for the intense sweating sessions. "The goal is to lose enough weight on this standard path that only about 10% of the body weight needs to be lost as water in the final days before the fight," adds Karachalios.

Water Loading

Approximately four days before the fight, many MMA competitors commence "water loading." This process involves consuming vast amounts of water—between 6 and 10 liters—depending on their weight. This stimulates kidney activity and increases urination frequency. After three days, water intake is drastically reduced to just 1 liter a day. The kidneys continue to work at high capacity, processing and eliminating fluid from the body.

"It's relatively safe as long as it's carried out under control," says Karachalios. "These are high-performance athletes who already consume more water during preparation and gradually increase intake. It would only be dangerous if they stopped taking in salt and electrolytes; yet, MMA athletes still consume small amounts during this period."

Sweating It Out

The weigh-in day approaches with the official weigh-in taking place one day prior to the fight. At this point, athletes must weigh in below a specific target weight. Therefore, extensive dehydration methods are used to help reach this weight. This entails a significant decrease in water content 24 hours before the weigh-in. This often involves extreme measures, such as abstaining from food and drink the day before the weigh-in. MMA pros are never alone during this process, typically supported by various trainers, doctors, and nutritionists.

Sweat Sessions

A series of sauna sessions are usually included in this procedure. First, the athlete warms up, allowing their body temperature to rise and initiating the sweating process. Many already wear a sweat suit, which is non-breathable and effectively turns the body into a tiny sauna. Then, a mobile sauna or sauna blanket is utilized. The mobile sauna simulates temperatures beyond 70 degrees with heat lamps or hot steam. The head remains free, but the body is fully enveloped in sweat. This enables athletes to endure prolonged sauna sessions—up to an hour—compared to the typical 10 minutes in a traditional sauna.

The sauna blanket operates differently, even though the head remains exposed. The body is wrapped tightly in towels and warmed by an infrared-activated blanket, reaching temperatures around 75 degrees Celsius. However, the heat has no impact on the skin and is generally more tolerable for MMA fighters.

Mental tricks are also employed to assist with the process. The athlete is prevented from drinking water or consuming food, but the sensation of an impending substance aids in the endeavor. Sometimes, MMA athletes are given an ice cube to suck on, yet they are not allowed to swallow the water and must spit it out. This creates a small cooling effect for the head, aiding in the relief provided by the trainers' continuous icing of the head. Halfway through, a lollipop is offered to the pros, allowing them to enjoy fleeting sweet relief and momentarily alleviate their dry mouth.

Salt Bath

"An alternative is submerging oneself in a salt bath," explains Karachalios. "A bath at 55 to 60 degrees, where the body is rubbed with a sweat cream to dilate the pores." This can transition the body to a critical state. Vessels dilate, organs are poorly supplied with blood, and the heart races faster. "Athletes can experience heart palpitations and many find it challenging to persevere. Collapses often occur during this period, not uncommon in the mobile sauna or with the sweat suit, but more frequent with the salt bath," says Karachalios.

Lasting Consequences

Although these methods can lead to quick weight loss, they should not overshadow the potential long-term hazards, warns the doctor. The hormonal balance of the body is disturbed. Circulatory problems, muscle cramps, fainting spells, chronic constipation, or kidney function issues may arise as consequences of weight cutting. "Psychological stress, eating disorders, and even the risk of osteoporosis can develop if these processes are undergone at a young age," explains Karachalios.

He advocates for the total abolition of weight cutting in the sport. His proposal is straightforward: establish a weight limit several months prior to the match, and require all competitors to attend a weigh-in. "This way, everyone would compete at their genuine weight, a weight that they genuinely feel at ease with."

