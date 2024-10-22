Skip to content
Renowned baseball legend Ken Griffey Jr. plans to join his father at the LA Lakers' inaugural game, anticipating the potential for LeBron James and his son Bronny to replicate the historical achievement Griffey shared with his dad.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
2 min read
In the NBA's forthcoming match on Tuesday, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and his son, Bronny James, could etch their names in history as the first father-and-son pair to participate in a regular season game together.

Appearing on the "The Road to Cooperstown" podcast, esteemed baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. revealed his intentions to attend a game, hoping to witness the James duo creating a similar historical milestone that the Griffeys achieved in 1990.

August of that year marked a significant moment for the Seattle Mariners as Griffey Sr. and Griffey Jr. became the first father-son pair to play in the same Major League Baseball game.

During an interview with host Jon Paul Morosi, Griffey expressed, "First father-son in baseball, now first father-son in basketball. So it's a big deal for my dad and me to be there."

He further added, "We made history, now we get to watch history. So that's what's going to be cool about it."

On Monday, Bronny James expressed gratitude upon hearing about the Griffeys' attendance for his potential NBA debut, but he was unsure if coach JJ Redick would give him a chance in the Lakers' season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Bronny described, "That's going to be insane. Only two families have done it, so it's going to be a crazy experience – especially with what they've achieved."

However, James might be overlooking hockey legend Gordy Howe, who played in NHL games with his sons, Mark and Marty. Yet, given Howe's achievement took place in a time much before Bronny's father LeBron was even born, it's understandable.

Earlier in October, LeBron and Bronny shared the court momentarily – though it was during the preseason – facing the Phoenix Suns during the second quarter of a game that the Lakers ultimately lost 118-114.

Post the game, an emotional LeBron stated, "For someone without a father growing up, to be able to have an impact on your children, then to eventually work with your son, I think it's one of the greatest things a father could ever hope for or wish for."

The Lakers will face off against the Timberwolves on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. PT.

Griffey Jr.'s enthusiasm for attending the game was rooted in the possibility of witnessing the James duo creating a similar historical milestone in basketball, as his father and he did in baseball back in 1990. The father-son joint appearance in sports continues to be a significant moment, with only a few families having achieved this feat.

