MLB's groundbreaking father-son pair anticipated for LeBron James and his son Bronny's possible NBA history-making moment.

Appearing on the "The Road to Cooperstown" podcast, esteemed baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. revealed his intentions to attend a game, hoping to witness the James duo creating a similar historical milestone that the Griffeys achieved in 1990.

August of that year marked a significant moment for the Seattle Mariners as Griffey Sr. and Griffey Jr. became the first father-son pair to play in the same Major League Baseball game.

During an interview with host Jon Paul Morosi, Griffey expressed, "First father-son in baseball, now first father-son in basketball. So it's a big deal for my dad and me to be there."

He further added, "We made history, now we get to watch history. So that's what's going to be cool about it."

On Monday, Bronny James expressed gratitude upon hearing about the Griffeys' attendance for his potential NBA debut, but he was unsure if coach JJ Redick would give him a chance in the Lakers' season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Bronny described, "That's going to be insane. Only two families have done it, so it's going to be a crazy experience – especially with what they've achieved."

However, James might be overlooking hockey legend Gordy Howe, who played in NHL games with his sons, Mark and Marty. Yet, given Howe's achievement took place in a time much before Bronny's father LeBron was even born, it's understandable.

Earlier in October, LeBron and Bronny shared the court momentarily – though it was during the preseason – facing the Phoenix Suns during the second quarter of a game that the Lakers ultimately lost 118-114.

Post the game, an emotional LeBron stated, "For someone without a father growing up, to be able to have an impact on your children, then to eventually work with your son, I think it's one of the greatest things a father could ever hope for or wish for."

The Lakers will face off against the Timberwolves on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. PT.

