MLB Wild Card Series Round 1 Recap: Padres Silence Braves, Mets Extend Successful Streak, Tigers and Royals Secure Narrow Triumphs

The day was packed with brilliance on the pitch, as two teams sealed shutout victories and a pitcher pushed further for this year's American League's Earl Wallace "Rube" Marquard Award. This award is what's being pursued.

Let's dive into the main stories from Tuesday's action.

King etches history, giving Padres initial edge

A top-notch performance from Michael King propelled the San Diego Padres to a 4-0 shutout victory over the Atlanta Braves in front of a record-breaking crowd at Petco Park.

With a crowd of 47,647 in attendance, King pitched seven innings, surrendering five hits, no runs, and striking out an impressive 12 batters. This performance made King the first pitcher in MLB's annals to notch up 12 strikeouts without conceding any runs or walks in their initial postseason start.

This unexpected selection for Game 1 came off the back of King's first full-time starter season. The 29-year-old right-hander joined the Padres through a trade involving Juan Soto's move to the New York Yankees.

In King's own words, speaking to MLB.com after the game, "I wanted to use the start-of-game pressure, the crowd noise, the realization of how significant postseason games are - all this contributed to my mentality."

King's performance helped drive the Padres' winning streak. After the All-Star Break in mid-July, they have the best record in the majors (43-20). The Padres will need to keep this form to have a genuine shot at bagging their first-ever World Series title.

A two-run homer from Fernando Tatis Jr. in the bottom of the first got the Padres off to a flying start on Tuesday. Kyle Higashioka followed up with a sac fly to drive home Jake Cronenworth in the second, making it 3-0.

Higashioka sealed the scoring in the eighth with a homer to the left field.

"This is as lively a stadium as we're going to play in," Padres manager Mike Shildt shared with MLB.com. "And it's great to have it on our side."

Mets maintain late-game heroics in thrilling triumph

The New York Mets kept their knack for late-game comebacks alive with a second consecutive winning effort, closing in on an unlikely National League Division Series spot.

Facing a 2-0 deficit after the first and trailing 4-3 after the fourth, the Mets turned the tables with five pivotal runs in the fifth to beat the NL Central's Milwaukee Brewers 8-4 at American Family Field.

The 2022 Mets have been synonymous with clutch victories, with their most dramatic success coming just a day before when Francisco Lindor's two-run homer earned New York the 8-7 triumph required for entry into the postseason.

The Mets have displayed an impressive resilience throughout the season, having begun in a 22-33 slump yet still making the playoffs.

Milwaukee started strongly on Tuesday, with back-to-back hits in the bottom of the first that resulted in two early runs.

But New York fought back, with Jesse Winker tying things up in the secondyard with a two-run triple against his former team, and Starling Marte driving in the go-ahead run with a sac fly.

The lead didn't hold, however, as Jackson Chourio's RBI double and William Contreras's groundout gave the Brewers a 4-3 advantage ahead of the fourth inning.

With two out in the top of the fifth, the Mets struggled to keep their hopes alive. But an incredible burst of energy from Jose Iglesias saw him reach base on a line drive that was stopped by Rhys Hoskins, scoring Tyrone Taylor to tie the match.

"That was probably the turning point of the game," designated hitter JD Martinez commented to MLB.com. "You could see the momentum shift immediately after that."

Two-run singles from Mark Vientos and Martinez piled the pressure on, making it 8-4 in favor of the Mets. The remaining innings saw no hits and one walk, with the Brewers now having lost 10 of their last 11 playoff games.

Impressive pitching leads Tigers and Royals to triumphs

Detroit Tigers' pitcher Tarik Skubal continued his excellent regular-season streak, picking up where he left off in the postseason.

Skubal, who is regarded as the frontrunner to win this year's AL Cy Young Award, threw six shutout innings, conceding only four hits, one walk, and striking out six. His efforts contributed to the Tigers' 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros.

"It was a demanding task," the 27-year-old shared after the contest. "It was exhilarating, I enjoyed it. It was probably the most nervous I've ever been since my debut, so that was also enjoyable to manage."

Similarly, Kansas City Royals benefited from Cole Ragans' spirited showing as they recorded a 1-0 shutout win against the Baltimore Orioles.

Ragans' playoff debut saw him hold his own on the mound, withholding four hits, no walks, and earning eight strikeouts over six innings.

"I felt the adrenaline," Ragans said jovially afterward to MLB.com. "The first inning was nerve-wracking. I filled up the zone, but there was still some adrenaline there. It got loud."

The playoffs continue on Wednesday, with both teams facing off again in Game 2.

