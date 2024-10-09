Mitsubishi Outlander boasts ample features yet carries a moderate payload.

The Mitsubishi Outlander, an early entrant in the plug-in hybrid SUV scene, is now making its way to Germany in its fourth generation. Serving as the brand's flagship, it boasts an eye-catching design and impressive features, but there's a twist.

The vehicle has been circulating abroad for approximately three years, gaining attention in other countries. At its launch, it was declared: "The flagship of the brand is back in Europe."

The Outlander PHEV boasts a formidable power of 225 kW/306 PS from its four-cylinder petrol engine and a remarkable electric range of 86 kilometers. These figures make it a strong contender in the plug-in hybrid market, which, due to political reasons, was erroneously predicted to fade away but is currently witnessing a resurgence in sales.

Less Powerful Engine

However, there are also a few elements that diminish the allure of the Mitsubishi model. One such factor is that, upon its introduction to European roads in early 2024, the Outlander will only be offered with a relatively underpowered, single-phase charger capable of a meager 3.7 kW. Based on Japanese estimates, this means a home AC charger can take approximately 6.5 hours to fully charge the battery.

The speedier charging option touted as taking just 32 minutes to reach 80% is unlikely in the German electric car context, as the Outlander comes equipped with the CHAdeMo charger, popular in Japan, but not as widely used in Germany. This system's distribution is as scarce as that of the record player.

When asked about this seeming oversight and the absence of this selling point in the vehicle's European adaptation, the response was that they wanted to avoid exacerbating the frustrations of consumers waiting for Outlander deliveries. However, improvements to the charging performance and CHAdeMo are planned for the vehicle's update.

Questionable Explanation

This explanation, while not entirely convincing, is especially puzzling given Frank Krol's ambitious statements, as President and CEO of Mitsubishi Motors Europe: "We have always predicted that the years 2025 to 2027 will be important years for plug-in hybrids."

Interim Solution

Embracing plug-in hybrids as a transitional solution is a strategically sound and market-appropriate move in itself. However, launching the vehicle with such weak or exotic charging options could be perceived as unwise, considering their projections of 80% private sales of the anticipated 20,000 annual sales in Europe and up to 7,000 in Germany. Given the German market's emphasis on more powerful charging systems, this could prove to be a significant selling point for the otherwise potent PHEV.

Krol appears to share this perspective, as the European CEO notes: "We are currently working on an update of the charging capability to adapt the charging speed and connector type."

Enhanced Performance

Beyond these considerations, the Outlander maintains the qualities that have made it popular in the D-segment. A high range of 844 kilometers with a 0.8 l/100 km fuel consumption and 18 g/km CO2 emissions can be expected, as well as a significantly improved acceleration, allowing the vehicle to reach 100 km/h in just 7.9 seconds.

Externally, the Outlander has undergone a dynamic transformation. Its sharply contoured front, with its distinctive reflective strip connecting the headlights in a bold, sweeping curve, is instantly noticeable. The horizontally arranged, slim yet robust taillights embody the individuality and confidence of the Mitsubishi brand.

Offering ample and comfortable space for both passengers and luggage, the Outlander's interior measurements are 4.72 meters in length, 1.75 meters in height, and 1.86 meters in width, with a wheelbase of 2.70 meters. The split rear seats accommodate various loading requirements, resulting in between 495 liters and 1404 liters of cargo space.

The interior's quality and materials are top-notch, ensuring comfort for both the driver and passengers. The bright and airy interior is amplified by a 93-centimeter-long panoramic sunroof, complete with a sliding function. Essential assistance features and modern conveniences are included, like a digital rearview mirror that switches to the rear camera when rear visibility is obstructed by cargo. The new Yamaha sound system, specially developed for the European market, promises a high-quality listening experience.

The Japanese refer to their product concept as "I-Fu-Do-Do," signifying authenticity and majesty. This regal driving experience will be available in Germany from March 2025, starting at 49,900 euros. The premium top-of-the-line model, priced at 59,940 euros, includes a five-year warranty covering 100,000 kilometers.

