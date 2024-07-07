Mister Yakin leaves as a big winner despite European Championship exit

After the EM match against England, the Swiss team argued over the missed opportunity to reach the semifinals. For National Coach Murat Yakin, it could have been his last game in charge, as his contract was expiring. However, the experiences of the tournament suggest that there may be a continuation.

This European Championship already has some winners. On the trainer side, Swiss Murat Yakin is one of them. The elegant tactician is perhaps the first Swiss coach with "Mr. Potential."

The Swiss fans celebrated their coach during this European Championship – and that even before kickoff. More precisely, Yakin allowed himself to be celebrated, using a traditional lap of honor about an hour before the game, to maintain the mood of the Swiss supporters. To create a symbiosis between fans, trainer, and team. Yakin managed to do this from game to game.

Switzerland once again proved that they belong to the concert of the big ones in Europe. In the group stage, the Swiss team played on par with the German national team, and in the round of 16, they sent title defenders Italy off the field at the Berlin Olympic Stadium. Confidence grew from game to game. Even the strangely clumsy English Football Superpower provided a big fight for the Swiss in Düsseldorf on Saturday evening.

"We don't have the same opportunities as these big nations"

In the circle of European elite, the World Class, where Swiss skiers have always been present, Yakin does not see Swiss football. Of course, Switzerland does not need to hide from anyone. But: "We don't have the same opportunities as these big nations. If you look at the difference in market value, it's immense. We have great footballers, young players who are growing up, experienced players who take the young ones with them. We have built something, the way we function collectively," Yakin summed up the situation.

He spoke passionately about his work with his men in the past weeks. "It was really fun for me to stand with the boys on the field, to give them ideas that they then implemented. It was fun for me to watch them today."

Yakin's priority is clear

Yakin did not come across as insincere, the joy in his job, the pride - it seemed authentic. No wonder fans and players alike hope that the former Bundesliga professional will lead the Nati to the World Championship 2026 in the USA, Mexico, and Canada. "We all hope that he stays on as coach. He is exactly the right man for this team and has put us in the right formation in every game," the courageous captain Granit Xhaka praised his boss.

Yakin, whose contract with the EM ended, hid himself covered in the catacombs of the Düsseldorf Arena, yet signaled at the same time. "Unfortunately, the contract has now ended. That doesn't mean there won't be a continuation. I have always shown my readiness," he said. No offers from clubs were present. And: "I have always said that the national team is a priority for me. I am looking forward to starting talks in the next, upcoming week."

His work in Switzerland was not always uncontested. In qualification, the Nati sometimes played more football than they played it now in the German EM stadiums. Yakin came under pressure from the media between the team and the coach, especially between Yakin and Xhaka. Cracks formed. Particularly when the playmaker publicly questioned the preparation of the head coach.

Yakin's work could also arouse interest in Germany. Certain Bundesligists, for example, have taken a long time in the past to find a suitable training leader for their first team. The Swiss Football Association must do what it can in the coming weeks to make a new contract for Yakin attractive. With his EM performance, Yakin could lead Switzerland to the World Stage in two years and challenge the greats of world football.

Yakin, the "honorably gray football teacher," as ZDF called him, doesn't need a suit with a tie to be elegant. Yakin exudes natural ease. With every step, every swing, every gesture, every finger point. The 49-year-old stands on the sidelines with the unwavering sovereignty of a Swiss half-canton.

An EM appearance, a complete package, could arouse interest. Certain Bundesligists, for instance, have taken a long time in the past to find a suitable training leader for their first team. The Swiss Football Association must do what it can in the coming weeks to make a new contract for Yakin appealing. It speaks in favor of the Swiss that they might also appear on the world stage in two years with "Mister Yakin."

