Mister Yakin leaves as a big winner despite European Championship exit

After the EM match against England, the Swiss team argued over the missed opportunity to reach the semifinals. For National Coach Murat Yakin, it could have been his last game in charge, as his contract was expiring. However, the experiences of the tournament suggest that there may be a continuation.

This European Championship already has some winners. On the trainer side, Swiss Murat Yakin is one of them. The elegant tactician may be the first Swiss coach with "Mr. Potential."

Swiss fans celebrated their coach during this European Championship – and that was already before kickoff. More precisely, Yakin allowed himself to be celebrated, using a traditional lap of honor about an hour before the game, to maintain the mood of the Swiss fans. To create a symbiosis between fans, trainer, and team. Yakin managed to do this from game to game.

Switzerland once again proved that they belong to the concert of the big ones in Europe. In the group stage, the Swiss team played evenly with the German national team, and in the round of 16, they sent title defenders Italy off the Berlin Olympic Stadium pitch. Confidence grew from game to game. Even the strangely clumsy England provided the Swiss with a big fight in Düsseldorf on Saturday evening.

"We don't have the same opportunities as these big nations"

In the circle of European elite, the world class, where Swiss skiers have always been present, Yakin does not see Swiss football. Of course, Switzerland does not need to hide from anyone. But: "We don't have the same opportunities as these big nations. When you look at the market value difference, it's immense. We have great footballers, young players who are growing up, experienced players who help the young ones. We have built something, the way we function as a collective," Yakin summed up the situation.

He spoke passionately about his work with his men in the past weeks. "It was really fun for me to stand with the boys on the pitch, to give them ideas that they then implemented. It was fun for me to watch them today."

Yakin's priority is clear

Yakin did not sound insincere, his joy for the job, his pride – it seemed authentic. No wonder that fans and players alike hope that the former Bundesliga professional will lead the Nati to the World Championship 2026 in the USA, Mexico, and Canada. "We all hope that he stays as coach. He is exactly the right man for this team and has put us in the right formation in every game," the courageous captain Granit Xhaka praised his boss.

Yakin, whose contract with the EM expired, hid himself covered in the catacombs of the Düsseldorf Arena, yet signaled at the same time. "Unfortunately, the contract has now ended. That doesn't mean there won't be a continuation. I have always shown my willingness," he said. There were no offers from clubs. And: "I have always said that the national team is a priority for me. I am looking forward to starting negotiations next, or the week after next."

His work in Switzerland was not always so uncontested. In the qualification, the Nati sometimes played more football than they played it now in the German EM-Stadions. Yakin came under media pressure between the team and the coach, especially between Yakin and Xhaka. Cracks formed. Particularly when the playmaker publicly questioned the preparation of the head coach.

Yakin's work could also arouse interest in Germany. Some Bundesliga clubs, for example, have taken a long time to find a suitable training manager for their first team. The Swiss Football Association must do what it can in the coming weeks to make Yakin a new contract appealing. Standing now speaks in favor of the Swiss also appearing on the world stage with Mister Yakin in two years and challenging the greats of world football.

Yakin, whose contract with the EM had expired, hid himself covered in the catacombs of the Düsseldorf Arena, yet signaled at the same time. "Unfortunately, the contract has now ended. That doesn't mean there won't be a continuation. I have always shown my willingness," he said. There were no offers from clubs. And: "I have always said that the national team is a priority for me. I am looking forward to starting negotiations next, or the week after next."

His work in Switzerland was not always so uncontested. In the qualification, the Nati sometimes played more football than they played it now in the German EM-Stadions. Yakin came under media pressure between the team and the coach, especially between Yakin and Xhaka. Cracks formed. Particularly when the playmaker publicly questioned the preparation of the head coach.

Yakin's work could also arouse interest in Germany. Some Bundesliga clubs, for example, have taken a long time to find a suitable training manager for their first team. The Swiss Football Association must do what it can in the coming weeks to make Yakin a new contract appealing. Standing now speaks in favor of the Swiss also appearing on the world stage with Mister Yakin in two years and challenging the greats of world football.

Following their strong performance in the European Football Championship 2024, discussion surrounding Murat Yakin's future as Swiss National Coach intensified. With the international soccer match against Germany on the horizon, Yakin expressed his interest in leading the Swiss team in the World Championship 2026.

In the midst of speculation about potential offers from German clubs, Yakin emphasized his commitment to the Swiss national team, openly expressing his eagerness to continue negotiations for a new contract beyond the upcoming World Championship tournament.

Read also: