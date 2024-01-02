Skip to content
Mission to stay in the league: Union starts preparations

Relegation-threatened 1. FC Union Berlin begin preparations for their mission to avoid relegation on Tuesday. Coach Nenad Bjelica will ask his professionals to attend their first training session after the short winter break. In addition to the action on the pitch, it will be exciting to see...

Union Berlin coach Nenad Bjelica looks on intently. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The Irons will not be holding a training camp this winter. On January 6 (3:30 p.m.), they will test themselves against third-division side Arminia Bielefeld at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei. A week later, the Bundesliga team will be back in action against relegation threatened SC Freiburg (3.30pm/Sky). The Berliners also have two away games after that: In Mainz and in the catch-up game at FC Bayern Munich (January 24).

