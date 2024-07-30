- Missing pregnant women - Defendant appeals

The two defendants, convicted of murdering a pregnant woman from Nuremberg and sentenced to life imprisonment, have filed an appeal. A court spokesperson confirmed this, meaning the Federal Court of Justice will now have to deal with the case. Previously, the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" had reported on this.

The case involving the disappearance of the then 39-year-old woman drew significant attention as her body has still not been found. A criminal chamber of the Nuremberg-Fürth Regional Court had sentenced a former partner of the woman and a business partner of the man to life imprisonment for murder and other crimes last Wednesday. The chamber also established the particularly serious nature of their guilt, making early release after 15 years virtually impossible for the 51-year-old from Bosnia-Herzegovina and the 49-year-old German.

The woman, who was eight months pregnant, disappeared in December 2022. The two men are believed to have killed her for financial reasons. Despite multiple searches, her body remains undiscovered. The defendants made no statements regarding the charges during the trial.

