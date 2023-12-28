Skip to content
Missing 35-year-old from Gescher: police suspect she was killed

In the case of a 35-year-old woman from Gescher (Borken district) who has been missing since last week, investigators are now assuming a homicide. A homicide squad has been set up, Münster police announced on Thursday.

In the case of a 35-year-old woman from Gescher ( Borken district) who has been missing since last week, investigators are now assuming a homicide. A homicide squad has been set up, Münster police announced on Thursday.

The woman had been wanted by the police since December 21. The public prosecutor's office did not say why the investigators are now assuming a crime, citing tactical investigative reasons.

"The vehicle in which she was presumably traveling has since been found not far from her home address," the statement said. A helicopter and sniffer dogs were used in the search for the woman. The search is to be continued.

Nothing was initially known about the circumstances of the disappearance. Last week, the police had only announced that the missing woman had last been seen in the Gescher area and was traveling in a van.

Press release from 21.12. Press release from 28.12.

Source: www.stern.de

