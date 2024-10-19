Skip to content
Missing 10-year-old with autism in Hanover

Given the boy's young age, the law enforcement entities envision potential harm to his well-being.

The authorities in Hannover are actively seeking a 10-year-old boy named Bernard, who went missing while on a trip from Berlin with his father. Bernard, who is also diagnosed with ADHD, vanished in the Oststadt area on a Friday evening and was reported lost by his father at approximately 6:35 PM.

The father had initially lost sight of his son around 30 minutes prior, prompting the report to the Hannover-Mitte police station. The police have stepped up their search efforts at the main station, as there's a possibility that Bernard might be attempting to find his way back to Berlin.

Early in the morning, the search operation involved the use of search dogs and drones. However, despite the extensive efforts, no sightings of Bernard have been reported as yet. Considering his age and ADHD, the situation poses a significant risk to his safety.

Bernard is described as having short brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue jeans, a blue shirt with the inscription "Outside" on it, and a black and white checked jacket. He also carried a light-colored stuffed animal with him. Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to share it.

The police are coordinating their search efforts at The Hanover's main station, as they believe Bernard might attempt to return to Berlin via the city's central transport hub. Despite appealing to the public for information, the authorities have yet to receive any sightings of Bernard near The Hanover.

