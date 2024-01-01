Skip to content
Missile hits helmet of fire department incident commander

During a firefighting operation in Erkrath on New Year's Eve, unknown persons fired New Year's Eve rockets at the fire department from a group and threw firecrackers at them. The incident commander was hit in the head by a firework rocket, as the fire department reported on Monday.

"Thanks to his protective helmet and closed face visor as well as his flame protection clothing, he was not injured," it said. The incident was caused by burning garbage cans. Thanks to a massive police operation, it was finally possible to extinguish the burning garbage cans. The Mettmann district police are investigating unknown persons.

Source: www.stern.de

