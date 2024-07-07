Mireille Mathieu was last in the sun 54 years ago

Mireille Mathieu values her flawless appearance greatly: Expensive skincare products, abstaining from alcohol, and healthy eating are part of it. Above all, she has avoided sunlight consistently since her young years, the singer explained, who will soon go on a farewell tour but not into retirement.

Mireille Mathieu has been on stage for 60 years. The spotlight has never intimidated the French singer, who gained worldwide fame with hits like "Mon Crédo." However, her relationship with sunlight is quite different. "The last time I was in the sun was when I was 23, it's bad for the skin," the 77-year-old stated in an interview with "Bild am Sonntag."

The musician values her appearance and takes care of her skin accordingly. "I care about my nutrition, use expensive skincare products for my face," she explained. For her flawless complexion, Mathieu gives up alcohol and "eats a yogurt every day."

Mireille Mathieu, whose brown bob with a ponytail has been her trademark for decades, has always been meticulous about her appearance. Even after an accident, her first thought was about her makeup. "I was 22 when I had an accident. We were on our way from the performance in Lyon to Grenoble for the Olympics. The car overturned," she recalled in the conversation.

The passengers in the car had only sustained light injuries - but Mathieu only cared about her makeup: "I remember thinking about my makeup first because I still had to perform."

Mireille Mathieu has released singles in twelve languages during her career and sold more than 190 million recordings. Her farewell tour "Goodbye my Love Goodbye - the last time 'The best of'" starts in Germany on November 24, 2022. For the artist, this is not a final farewell. "If you love what you do, you never really retire. I still work every day on my voice," she declared to the newspaper. Music helps her stay young and positive.

