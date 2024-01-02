Winter - Minus 40 degrees - Europe's far north is shivering

The far north of Europe has started the new year with freezing temperatures. In northern Sweden, temperatures below minus 40 degrees Celsius were measured for the first time since the end of 2021, according to the Swedish Meteorological Institute SMHI. In some places, such as Umeå, it was the coldest it had been in twelve years.

According to the radio station SVT, all passenger train services north of Umeå have been suspended until Thursday due to safety risks caused by the cold.

According to the institute, there is currently an area of high pressure with extremely cold air over the north-east of Sweden and the north of Finland. In Nikkaluokta near Kiruna, minus 41.6 degrees was recorded. However, the Swedish cold record for this century is even lower: In February 2001, a whopping minus 44.0 degrees was measured in Storbo.

Meteorologists in neighboring Finland also recorded temperatures well into double digits below zero: it was freezing cold throughout the country, with temperatures generally ranging from minus 20 to minus 30 degrees, the Ilmatieteen laitos institute there wrote on its website on Tuesday. In the central and northern parts of the country, the cold could reach minus 40 degrees in the next few days.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de