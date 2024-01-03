Bundesliga - Mintzlaff on Eberl commitment: I made mistakes

Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff takes responsibility for Max Eberl 's short tenure at RB Leipzig. "Looking back, I made a mistake," Mintzlaff said in an interview with "Sport Bild" (Wednesday) about Eberl's mere ten months as head of sport at the Saxon Bundesliga club. He was disappointed and sad, but not everything was bad. "On the positive side, we signed really great players in the summer of 2023, who were expensive but fit in extremely well with us. Max immediately understood our transfer philosophy and how consistently we pursue it at RB Leipzig. I am very grateful to him for that," said Mintzlaff (48).

Mintzlaff had brought Eberl on board in December 2022 as Leipzig's managing director and CEO at the time, but the "logical" separation took place at the end of last September. Eberl's commitment to the club was insufficient, as Mintzlaff reiterated.

Eberl has long been linked with FC Bayern Munich, where the 50-year-old is set to become the new sports director, according to the media. No one from Munich has contacted him yet, but he is not the right person to talk to, according to Mintzlaff: "FC Bayern would have to contact the management of RB Leipzig for that. We have a good relationship with FC Bayern, but it's not the case that Jan-Christian Dreesen (Bayern's CEO; editor's note) updates me every day."

In its search for a successor to Eberl, RB has "learned from the mistakes of the past" and will not be rushed. As a club, they see a managing director of sport again "for the medium-term future".

