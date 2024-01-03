Soccer - Mintzlaff defends Nagelsmann against criticism

Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff defends national coach Julian Nagelsmann and striker Timo Werner against the current criticism. In an interview with "Sport Bild" (Wednesday), Mintzlaff said it was typically German to criticize Nagelsmann after such a short time. "After the first two international matches against the USA and Mexico, it felt like we were already European champions. Of course, the last two games against Turkey and Austria were poor, but I would like to see a bit more calm in both directions," said Mintzlaff.

He called on all those responsible to give Nagelsmann the best possible support now. "And then I am also sure that we will play a successful European Championship at home. We have many players who play at world-class level at their clubs, and it is the players' duty to show exactly the same performance in the national team and thus create a spirit of optimism," Mintzlaff emphasized.

The former CEO of RB Leipzig sees Timo Werner in a slump at the moment. However, the goalscorer has a lot of credit with Mintzlaff. "Timo has played a big part in our success over the years and extended his contract when it expired so that we wouldn't have to let him go on a free transfer. And even though he is a top earner with us, he gave up many millions in salary when he moved," said Mintzlaff.

He is convinced that he will become very important for RB again. "Logically, Timo himself also has the ambition to get back on track and recommend himself for the national team with consistently good performances at RB Leipzig. I would really like him to be involved in such a unique experience as the home European Championship," said Mintzlaff.

