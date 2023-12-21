Skip to content
District of Ostholstein - Minor injuries in collision between car and ambulance

Five people were slightly injured in an accident involving an ambulance and a car in Oldenburg(Ostholstein district) on Thursday morning, including two children aged six and twelve. According to the investigation so far, the driver of the ambulance was on her way to a medical emergency with blue lights and siren, police said. While crossing a junction, the emergency vehicle then collided with the car of a 38-year-old man. The driver, his two children and the crew of the ambulance sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Both vehicles were no longer roadworthy and had to be towed away. The road junction was closed for around three quarters of an hour for clean-up work, among other things.

Police press release

Source: www.stern.de

