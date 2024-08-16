Minivans - and there were only five left

Small Cars, Small Margins, No Business: The Subcompact Car Disappears from Showrooms. Currently, Only Five Models Remain on the German New Car Market. We Present Them, from Fiat to Toyota.

Lack of demand is rarely the reason why models like the Ford Ka, Opel Karl and Adam, Citroën C1, Peugeot 108, Seat Mii, Škoda Citigo, Smart Fortwo, or Suzuki Celerio have disappeared from the market in recent years. These affordable cars in the 10,000-euro class have always been unpopular stepchildren among manufacturers, as they generate relatively little profit despite high development costs.

The situation is accelerating further: The upcoming Euro 7 standard for mid-2025 means the end for more models, as meeting current emissions and CO2 requirements involves high development costs that are difficult to recoup through sales. Additionally, two new EU regulations that came into effect in July require various driver assistance systems (such as emergency braking, lane keeping, drowsiness warning, speed assistant) in new cars; and new rules for cybersecurity and software updates in connected vehicles.

After Volkswagen discontinued the Up, Mitsubishi the Space Star, and Renault the Twingo, and Fiat removed the 500 with an internal combustion engine from the market, only five subcompact cars remain on the German new car market:

Fiat Panda/Pandina

Fiat has only kept the Panda, which sells better globally than its technically related 500, and added the Pandina, a special series with SUV-style design elements. At 3.64 meters long, the Panda starts at around 16,000 euros, with the Pandina priced at 19,300 euros. Both versions come with a 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine with 51 kW/70 PS and mild hybrid support.

Hyundai i10

The recently refreshed 3.67-meter i10 starts at 16,000 euros with a 49 kW/67 PS three-cylinder gasoline engine, with an 62 kW/84 PS engine also available. The Korean model received an assistant upgrade with the facelift, including a collision avoidance system that reacts to cyclists and a lane following assistant with active steering intervention. The top N-Line version with a 74 kW/100 PS turbo engine costs 22,200 euros.

Kia Picanto

The Picanto received a significant design update this year with a modified grille, redesigned LED headlights, and new rear lights. New assistance systems include a forward collision warning that detects bicycles, with an optional turn assist system. The Picanto also meets the stricter EU regulations with a speed assistant and drowsiness warning. The new base model, the "Edition 7," starts at 16,700 euros with a 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine now producing 46 kW/63 PS.

Suzuki Ignis

The 3.70-meter Ignis, a micro-SUV introduced by Suzuki in 2016, benefits from its compact dimensions and fuel-efficient mild hybrid (61 kW/83 PS) in city driving, with all-wheel drive available (add-on: 3,650 euros). However, due to stricter EU emission limits, the Ignis will be discontinued in Germany by the end of 2024.

Toyota Aygo X

In the base version, the 3.70-meter short Toyota Aygo X starts at a minimum of €17,550. It is always powered by a 53 kW/72 PS naturally aspirated one-liter three-cylinder engine. Standard features include pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, and adaptive cruise control.

