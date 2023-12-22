Skip to content
Ministry: Subsidy for heating replacement to come into force on January 1

The Heating Act comes into force on January 1 - and the planned subsidy is also set to arrive on time. The Federal Ministry of Economics announced on Friday that the budget committee of the Bundestag is to approve the new subsidy for replacing heating systems by circular resolution. It is...

Applications for funding can be submitted to the KfW development bank from the end of February - even retroactively for projects that have already been started, as the ministry emphasized. This is made possible by a temporary transitional regulation for the replacement of heating systems, which allows applications to be submitted retrospectively in exceptional cases.

The Heating Act - officially the Building Energy Act - is intended to accelerate the switch to more climate-friendly heating. Newly installed systems must be operated with at least 65% renewable energy; conventional oil and gas heating systems are generally unable to achieve this. However, this initially only applies to new buildings in new development areas.

Those who install climate-friendly heating systems will be able to receive a 30 percent subsidy. A further 30 percent is reserved for low-income homeowners. There is also a "climate speed bonus" of 20 percent, which is reduced over time. The pillars can be combined up to a maximum of 70 percent.

According to the Federal Ministry of Economics, the federal government has been "working flat out" to ensure that the subsidy for replacing heating systems arrives on time following the Federal Constitutional Court's ruling on the budget.

CDU economic politician Andreas Mattfeldt sharply criticized the circulation procedure in the budget committee: "This behavior of the federal government is an unscrupulous disregard for the rights of all parliamentarians," he told the "Augsburger Allgemeine" (Saturday edition). With a funding volume of 9.3 billion, it was appropriate that MPs should be able to ask the federal government.

Mattfeldt questioned whether the heating subsidy would even last: "So far, the federal government has not managed to get a federal budget for 2024 and we are running into provisional budget management."

