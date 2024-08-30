- Ministry of Health Advises Against Underestimating Heat Impact

The Hessian Health Department issues a cautionary notice due to persistent heat. According to the upcoming forecast, temperatures are expected to exceed 32 degrees for four straight days, triggering stage 2 of the Hessian heat alert system.

Health Minister Diana Stolz (CDU) urged citizens to alter their habits. Among these recommendations are drinking sufficient fluids, seeking shade as much as possible, and avoiding physically demanding tasks.

Elderly care and nursing homes were advised to take additional care of their residents. The state's care and monitoring body has published guidelines for dealing with extreme heat conditions, which include behavioral advice for all citizens on the Health Ministry's website.

Behavioral Guidelines

