Ministry of Finance: millions in income tax relief

According to the Ministry of Finance in Schwerin, citizens in MV can look forward to relief of around 120 million euros in the coming year as a result of federal legislation. Various laws that reduce the tax burden will come into force on January 1, as the ministry announced on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Finance in Schwerin, citizens in MV can look forward to tax relief of around 120 million euros in the coming year as a result of federal legislation. Various laws that reduce the tax burden will come into force on January 1, as the ministry announced on Wednesday.

For example, the basic and child allowances will be increased. As a result, a single shipyard worker with an annual income of around 32,700 euros will save around 270 euros and a teacher couple with two children will save around 1,000 euros a year in taxes. Other changes, such as the maximum income limits for the employee savings allowance, also led to savings. "There is also some good news," Finance Minister Heiko Geue (SPD) was quoted as saying.

