Crime statistics - Ministry: More attacks on police officers

20,163 police officers were victims of violence in NRW in 2022. That was 10.9 percent more than in 2021, according to the Ministry of the Interior in response to an inquiry. Nevertheless, almost every perpetrator was caught.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, the clear-up rate in 2022 was 98.6% (2021: 97.7%). The number of suspects identified rose by 8.6% to 7329 people. Figures for the year just ended are not yet available.

The "inhibition threshold for attacking and injuring people in uniform" has fallen steadily, Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) told the German Press Agency. "This is unacceptable." It is good that "we solve almost every case", said Reul.

The minister emphasized: "We need more respect for others and consistent punishment for those who do not play by the rules. Behind every uniform is a person."

Source: www.stern.de