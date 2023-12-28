Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewspolicestatisticsministry of the interiornrwherbert reulnorth rhine-westphaliacrime statisticscriminalitydüsseldorf

Ministry: More attacks on police officers

For the first time, there are figures on attacks against emergency services in 2022. There were more cases, but almost all of them were solved. Interior Minister Herbert Reul calls for more respect and a crackdown on perpetrators.

 and  Anne Legman
1 min read
Herbert Reul, Minister of the Interior of North Rhine-Westphalia. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Herbert Reul, Minister of the Interior of North Rhine-Westphalia. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Crime statistics - Ministry: More attacks on police officers

20,163 police officers were victims of violence in NRW in 2022. That was 10.9 percent more than in 2021, according to the Ministry of the Interior in response to an inquiry. Nevertheless, almost every perpetrator was caught.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, the clear-up rate in 2022 was 98.6% (2021: 97.7%). The number of suspects identified rose by 8.6% to 7329 people. Figures for the year just ended are not yet available.

The "inhibition threshold for attacking and injuring people in uniform" has fallen steadily, Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) told the German Press Agency. "This is unacceptable." It is good that "we solve almost every case", said Reul.

The minister emphasized: "We need more respect for others and consistent punishment for those who do not play by the rules. Behind every uniform is a person."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A police patrol car with flashing blue lights. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Cross-border manhunt for ATM burglars

Unknown perpetrators blew up an ATM near the Luxembourg border on Thursday morning. They then fled the scene of the crime in Irrel (Eifel district of Bitburg-Prüm) in a "high-powered vehicle" with a yellow license plate, according to the police. The manhunt for the getaway vehicle is now...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public

Latest

A police patrol car with flashing blue lights. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Cross-border manhunt for ATM burglars

Unknown perpetrators blew up an ATM near the Luxembourg border on Thursday morning. They then fled the scene of the crime in Irrel (Eifel district of Bitburg-Prüm) in a "high-powered vehicle" with a yellow license plate, according to the police. The manhunt for the getaway vehicle is now...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public