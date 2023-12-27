Storm - Ministry fears worsening floods on New Year's Eve

According to the Lower Saxony Ministry of the Interior, the flood situation could worsen again over the New Year's Eve weekend. On Wednesday, Interior Minister Daniela Behrens (SPD) promised that the state would continue to support local authorities with the State Office for Fire and Disaster Protection and the Competence Center for Major Disaster Situations. This includes the provision of vehicles and equipment or the organization of sandbags from other federal states.

On Wednesday, the situation in the regions affected by the floods had largely stabilized, according to the Ministry of the Interior. According to initial estimates, around 100,000 people were deployed in around 20,000 operations.

During a visit to Braunschweig, Rinteln (district of Schaumburg) and the surrounding area of Celle, the Minister thanked the emergency services. "Without you, not only would large parts of Lower Saxony literally be in ruins, but many lives would also be in danger," said Behrens.

