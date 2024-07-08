Prisons - Ministry draws first positive conclusions on drug scanners

The Justice Ministry is satisfied with the results of the special devices used against drug trafficking in prisons. The use of drug scanners has proven effective, the Ministry stated in response to an inquiry. A total of 866 tests were conducted with the scanners from March to the end of May of this year, examining mail and other packages sent to inmates for undetectable, illegal drugs using other methods. In 43 cases, the tests came back positive, allowing prison staff to intervene.

"The tests provide valuable support in preventing the introduction of these harmful substances and also serve to protect inmates," the Ministry added.

New psychoactive substances as a problem

The scanners were acquired in response to the growing problem of synthetic drugs, or new psychoactive substances. These colorless and odorless substances can be sprayed as liquids on letters and other packages for inmates and are hardly detectable with conventional methods. Other federal states are also using the specialized drug scanners for this reason.

However, since it became known that the devices are being used in Thuringian prisons, the Ministry reported that other methods for smuggling drugs into prisons are being used again. For example, attempts are being made to drop drugs over the prison grounds using drones.

