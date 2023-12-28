Ministry does not want a lawsuit against former minister Scheuer

The CSU pursued the issue of the car toll for years. Party leader Seehofer in particular made it a top priority. His party colleagues were supposed to implement it as ministers in Berlin - and the ECJ ruled against them. Without ever having collected a cent, millions in compensation were due. However, the current government has decided not to sue for damages.

The Federal Ministry of Transport is not taking legal action against former head of department Andreas Scheuer over the consequential costs of the failed car toll. As the FDP-led ministry announced, it is following an expert opinion that advises against legal action due to possible liability claims. The independent experts came to the conclusion that liability arising from an official relationship under public law could be considered. At the same time, however, they pointed out "the very considerable litigation risk and the justified doubts about the enforceability of possible claims".

The Ministry is following the recommendation in order to avert further damage to the taxpayer. At the same time, it emphasized: "Irrespective of this, the undisputed political responsibility of former Federal Minister Scheuer remains."

The car toll - a prestige project of the CSU in the then federal government, but above all of Horst Seehofer - was stopped as unlawful by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in 2019. Scheuer was Transport Minister at the time. As a result, the federal government had to pay 243 million euros in damages to the intended operators. This was the result of an agreement following arbitration proceedings.

The current FDP Minister of Transport, Volker Wissing, commissioned the expert opinion in July 2023 to examine whether liability claims against his predecessor Scheuer exist and can be enforced in court.

