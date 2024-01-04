Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsrazziaobjectstatisticsgang crimepolicenorth rhine-westphaliaministry of the interiornrwcriminalitygerman press agencyherbert reulcdudüsseldorf

Ministry: 383 clan raids, 1068 properties inspected

The police in North Rhine-Westphalia also carried out hundreds of raids against clan crime last year. Interior Minister Herbert Reul emphasizes that there will be no let-up.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read

Statistics - Ministry: 383 clan raids, 1068 properties inspected

Last year, the police in NRW launched 383 raids against clan crime and checked 1068 properties. This was announced by the Ministry of the Interior on request. "We are on the heels of the clan criminals every day and are not letting up," Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) told the German Press Agency.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, the police filed 577 criminal charges and 567 misdemeanor charges in the context of clan crime in 2023 and issued 1003 warnings. There were arrests in 88 cases and seizures or confiscations in 365 cases.

Other authorities - such as public order offices - confiscated items in 1049 cases. They closed 217 properties and issued a further 871 reports or warnings. A spokesperson for the ministry pointed out that the figures are provisional. NRW has published an annual situation report on clan crime since 2019, which lists the adjusted figures in each case. According to the latest situation report, the police checked over 1570 properties in 2022 as part of 615 raids.

Interior Minister Reul said that they are continuing to "turn over every stone". Reul emphasized: "The close cooperation with all partners, with law enforcement agencies or the tax investigation is of inestimable importance. Our constitutional state is not a bargaining chip."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

German Federal States

Rain should ease: Flood relief possible

The rain in Lower Saxony is expected to ease on Thursday and in the coming days - this could defuse the tense flood situation in Lower Saxony. A spokesman for the German Weather Service announced on Thursday morning that the situation could finally be said to be easing. Although rain is...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public

Latest

German Federal States

Rain should ease: Flood relief possible

The rain in Lower Saxony is expected to ease on Thursday and in the coming days - this could defuse the tense flood situation in Lower Saxony. A spokesman for the German Weather Service announced on Thursday morning that the situation could finally be said to be easing. Although rain is...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public