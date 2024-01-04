Statistics - Ministry: 383 clan raids, 1068 properties inspected

Last year, the police in NRW launched 383 raids against clan crime and checked 1068 properties. This was announced by the Ministry of the Interior on request. "We are on the heels of the clan criminals every day and are not letting up," Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) told the German Press Agency.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, the police filed 577 criminal charges and 567 misdemeanor charges in the context of clan crime in 2023 and issued 1003 warnings. There were arrests in 88 cases and seizures or confiscations in 365 cases.

Other authorities - such as public order offices - confiscated items in 1049 cases. They closed 217 properties and issued a further 871 reports or warnings. A spokesperson for the ministry pointed out that the figures are provisional. NRW has published an annual situation report on clan crime since 2019, which lists the adjusted figures in each case. According to the latest situation report, the police checked over 1570 properties in 2022 as part of 615 raids.

Interior Minister Reul said that they are continuing to "turn over every stone". Reul emphasized: "The close cooperation with all partners, with law enforcement agencies or the tax investigation is of inestimable importance. Our constitutional state is not a bargaining chip."

Source: www.stern.de