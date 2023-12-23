Traffic - Ministry: 2023 likely to be peak year for public transport passengers

According to the Ministry of Mobility, more passengers than ever have used public transport in Saarland this year. The ministry announced on Friday that the Saarland transport network will probably reach a new high in 2023 with a total of over 80 million journeys. On average, the companies in the network transported a good seven million passengers per month - and the trend is rising.

Public transport has never been "as easy as it is cheap", said Minister Petra Berg (SPD). "The introduction of the Deutschlandticket has proved to be a complete success. The combination of the Germany-wide 49-euro ticket and our Saarland Young People's Ticket has given local public transport in Saarland a dynamic that has never been seen before."

