Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsbrandenburggermanyspdcdupolicegerman press agencyturn of the yearammunitionpotsdammichael stübgen

Minister wants to step up checks on missing ammunition

The Brandenburg Court of Audit reveals that thousands of rounds of ammunition are unaccounted for in police sport shooting. Interior Minister Stübgen defends himself after criticism from the opposition and the SPD.

 and  Mark Rodriguez
2 min read
Michael Stübgen, Minister of the Interior and for Municipal Affairs of the State of Brandenburg.....aussiedlerbote.de
Michael Stübgen, Minister of the Interior and for Municipal Affairs of the State of Brandenburg. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Police - Minister wants to step up checks on missing ammunition

Following the discovery of around 25,000 rounds of missing ammunition in police sport shooting, Brandenburg's Minister of the Interior Michael Stübgen (CDU) wants to extend the checks. "I have instructed that we check every single cartridge and go back to 2014 to do so," Stübgen told the German Press Agency. "Since 2014, there has been a double function in the sensitive area of ammunition issue that should never have existed. We have corrected that. Sport shooting must be safe." His goal is for sport shooting to be able to take place in January. This would allow marksmen to prepare for next year's competitions.

In November, the State Court of Auditors discovered that around 25,000 rounds of ammunition had gone missing from police sport shooting since 2017. The State Office of Criminal Investigation is investigating the case of around 4,400 rounds of missing ammunition for police marksmen in 2022. A specialist supervisor for shooting was also responsible for ammunition in the central police department. According to the ministry, the personnel union was abolished. There was also a lack of evidence of who had fired what. Control obligations were then introduced.

"We have no evidence that this was criminal activity," said Stübgen with regard to the missing ammunition from 2022. "But we can't rule it out 100 percent. That's why we filed a criminal complaint with the public prosecutor's office two months ago."

The Minister of the Interior was criticized not only by the opposition in the state parliament, but also from the ranks of the coalition partner SPD. SPD interior politician Uwe Adler had accused him of "disinterest or calculation with regard to the investigation" into the whereabouts of the ammunition and demanded immediate clarification.

The minister defended himself and referred to the consequences. "We have analyzed and eliminated the weak points in the documentation," said Stübgen. "The dual control principle has been tightened up so that the documentation of every ammunition handover is now documented by the signatures of both parties involved. This means that the handover remains clearly traceable at a later date."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Raindrops collect on a windshield. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Only a short break in the rain in NRW

The continuous rain takes a short break in NRW, but it doesn't stay completely dry. And showers and thunderstorms will increase again towards the weekend. Meteorologist Nils Damke from the German Weather Service said in Essen on Tuesday that the flood situation on the rivers in the state could...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
View of the dam wall of the full Okertal reservoir. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Oker dam full: Braunschweig expects flood wave

The Oker dam in the Harz Mountains has reached its maximum capacity. More water is now being released into the Oker via the overflow of the dam wall, the Braunschweig city administration announced on Tuesday. Instead of 16 cubic meters per second, 30 cubic meters per second are now flowing into...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
View of the relief polder in front of the Leda barrage in Leer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood situation in Leer district eases

According to the fire department, the flood situation in the Leer district has eased somewhat. "The safety measures on the dyke worked during the night and were successful," the Leer district fire department announced on Facebook on Tuesday morning. Evacuations were not necessary. The water...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public

Latest

Raindrops collect on a windshield. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Only a short break in the rain in NRW

The continuous rain takes a short break in NRW, but it doesn't stay completely dry. And showers and thunderstorms will increase again towards the weekend. Meteorologist Nils Damke from the German Weather Service said in Essen on Tuesday that the flood situation on the rivers in the state could...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
View of the dam wall of the full Okertal reservoir. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Oker dam full: Braunschweig expects flood wave

The Oker dam in the Harz Mountains has reached its maximum capacity. More water is now being released into the Oker via the overflow of the dam wall, the Braunschweig city administration announced on Tuesday. Instead of 16 cubic meters per second, 30 cubic meters per second are now flowing into...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public