Sabine Sütterlin-Waack (CDU), Minister of the Interior, Municipal Affairs, Housing and Sport of
Sabine Sütterlin-Waack (CDU), Minister of the Interior, Municipal Affairs, Housing and Sport of Schleswig-Holstein.

Turn of the year - Minister thanks police and fire department for New Year's Eve operations

Schleswig-Holstein's Interior Minister Sabine Sütterlin-Waack (CDU) has drawn an overall positive balance of New Year's Eve. The police counted around 955 operations across the state in connection with the turn of the year. "I would like to expressly thank all the men and women of the police, fire department and rescue services for their prudent, level-headed and rapid deployment on New Year's Eve. They ensured that the vast majority of people in Schleswig-Holstein were able to celebrate peacefully and safely," she said on Monday.

The police had prepared extensively for New Year's Eve with additional forces and had also paid particular attention to possible focal points. According to the Minister, this concept had worked. There were no major riots or incidents. According to Sütterlin-Waack, fireworks were occasionally thrown at police forces, for example in Kiel, Lübeck, Flensburg and Elmshorn. In some cases, officers were slightly injured. The fire department also reported no major incidents in this context.

