Crime - Minister Reul condemns attacks on emergency services

North Rhine-Westphalia's Interior Minister Herbert Reul has condemned the renewed attacks on emergency services on New Year's Eve "in the strongest terms". "There are still too many people running around who have not learned how to deal with each other," said the CDU politician in Düsseldorf on Monday. "As a society, we must recognize the causes and take decisive action to combat them." Respect and decent behavior must be learned again.

New Year's Eve in NRW was once again overshadowed by numerous attacks against emergency services. For example, firefighters and police officers were attacked with firecrackers and rockets during a fire in Solingen early on Monday morning. The police assume that 30 to 40 people between the ages of 20 and 30 were involved in the attacks. In Bergheim, firefighters and police officers were massively pelted with fireworks while extinguishing a fire. In another case in Bergheim, several people are said to have thrown stones at an ambulance crew. The Soest police counted six physical assaults against police officers. Two police officers were slightly injured.

"Major events such as New Year's Eve have long been a particular challenge for the police and emergency services," continued Reul. The police had done their homework and had gone into the night well prepared. "There can't be a patrol car on every corner. But the police tried to quickly put a stop to the chaotic people who wanted to start the new year with violence and rioting."

After massive attacks on New Year's Eve 2022/23, the Ministry of the Interior increased the number of police officers on duty to more than 6,600.

Source: www.stern.de