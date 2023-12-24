Health - Minister of the Interior Ebling: Corona has changed society

According to Rhineland-Palatinate's Interior Minister Michael Ebling, the coronavirus years have changed society "more profoundly than we realized". "I say this as someone who supported the measures with full conviction, for reasons of infection control and to push back the infection, which is still highly dangerous today," said the SPD politician in an interview with the German Press Agency in Mainz.

Distancing, admission restrictions, curfews, closures: "There has been an intensity of intervention by the state that no German citizen has experienced since 1949," Ebling recalled of the pandemic. The protective measures taken affected the "deeply positive rights of freedom and liberty".

"For the first time, people clearly perceived the state not only as a protective state, but also as a very far-reaching state that had massively strengthened its instruments in a very short space of time," said Ebling. Within just a few weeks, the measures had been extended from the cancellation of a concert to the closure of an entire hall and the complete shutdown of social life.

With the experience of this image of the state, "some people then imagine other political situations in which they imagine the state to be tougher, more enforcement-oriented", said Ebling.

He cited the heat pump as an example in the discussion about the heating law. "There are a large number of people who can imagine the state actually imposing something like this on them," said Ebling. This view is then not only directed against a particular political stance and party, but also quickly against democracy and the state as a whole.

The attitude of the state during the pandemic "has accelerated something that none of us have seen", continued Ebeling. This has also given rise to such often criminal mixed scenes of corona deniers and supporters of conspiracy theorists. "This is further encouraged by social media, which brings people together who would otherwise never have met." This can be seen very clearly in the case of the "United Patriots" who are on trial in Koblenz.

